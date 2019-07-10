TVS Capital marks second close of fund with Rs 1,100 cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based private equity firm TVS Capital Funds has announced the second close of its third venture capital fund — TVS Shriram Growth Fund III -- at Rs 1,100 crore. The fund has Rs 500 crore green-shoe option of which Rs 100 crore has already been subscribed and Rs 150 crore remains in the pipeline.



TVS Capital Funds is the venture capital arm of the TVS Group and is sponsored jointly by Shriram Group and TVS Group.

Over the past decade, TVS Capital has raised three rupee capital funds, having raised Rs 586 crore each, for its first fund in 2007 and its second fund in 2012. “We have been widening our team to contribute in our vision of building an institutionalised venture capital platform,” said Gopal Srinivasan.

Founded by TVS’s

Gopal Srinivasan and D Sundaram, former vice-chairman and chief financial officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd in 2007, TVS Capital Fund envisions to provide financial and capability capital to Indian entrepreneurs.