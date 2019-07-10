Home States Tamil Nadu

TVS Capital marks second close of fund with Rs 1,100 cr

Chennai-based private equity firm TVS Capital Funds has announced the second close of its third venture capital fund — TVS Shriram Growth Fund III -- at `1,100 crore.

Published: 10th July 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based private equity firm TVS Capital Funds has announced the second close of its third venture capital fund — TVS Shriram Growth Fund III -- at Rs 1,100 crore. The fund has Rs 500 crore green-shoe option of which Rs 100 crore has already been subscribed and Rs 150 crore remains in the pipeline. 

TVS Capital Funds is the venture capital arm of the TVS Group and is sponsored jointly by Shriram Group and TVS Group. 

Over the past decade, TVS Capital has raised three rupee capital funds, having raised Rs 586 crore each, for its first fund in 2007 and its second fund in 2012. “We have been widening our team to contribute in our vision of building an institutionalised venture capital platform,” said Gopal Srinivasan. 

Founded by TVS’s 
Gopal Srinivasan and D Sundaram, former vice-chairman and chief financial officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd in 2007, TVS Capital Fund envisions to provide financial and capability capital to Indian entrepreneurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TVS Capital Funds
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp