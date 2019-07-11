Home States Tamil Nadu

Crossing road is matter of life and death for them

It is not the quality of life they complain about, but theinsensitivity of town planners riles them to no end.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Visually impaired people crossing the NH at Theeranma Nagar in Tiruchy. It is a nightmare they have been going through for over 18 years | m k ashok kumar

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It is not the quality of life they complain about, but the insensitivity of town planners riles them to no end. Hundreds of visually impaired persons settled in tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Theeranma Nagar and a settlement at Gandhi Nagar, have had a brush with death almost every day for the past 18 years trying to cross the road. For, the settlements areclose to the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway and there is no foot over bridge or subway to cross the busy road.

A majority of the 700 visually impaired persons in the two settlements travel at least 10 km to the city and also to various other districts for work.  A few of them work in private companies, while others sell incense sticks, soaps, cleaning products and other items for a living. They have to cross the highway to take a bus or some mode of transport.

Believing in safety in numbers, they cross the road in a group, all the while gripped by fear of getting knocked down. Many of them have suffered fractures and injuries. At least ten persons died while crossing the road over the last eight years.

R Saravanan, who works as office assistant, said, “We cannot cross the road without someone’s help. Sometimes nobody turns up to help us and we have to cross the road on our own so we can catch buses.”
K Marisamy (50) is one of the lucky ones in the group. His wife is normal and helps him cross the road. “I am lucky as my wife guides me, but there are many couples who are visually challenged.”

R Kaliyamurthy, State executive member of the National Federation of the Blind, said “The families of those who died in accidents were unable to make ends meet and moved to their native places. Families of those injured are suffering financially.”S Kuppusamy (52) was hit by a car in 2013 and it took months for him to recover. “I cannot walk or sit properly because of the fractures I suffered. We submitted petitions several times to district collectors demanding bridge or subway, but no solution has been provided yet,” he said.

J Muthulakshmi (50) showed her crooked arm, the result of an accident a few years ago and said, “After the accident, whenever I go near to the road, I am afraid of vehicles. The fear will never go away.”

An NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) official said, “After studying traffic flow and the number of people crossing the road at the point, road experts have suggested an underpass is necessary. Based on this, we have sent a proposal which is being processed. An underpass may come up there within a year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visually impaired road safety
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp