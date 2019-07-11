Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to deploy manpower from 64 district units for Vellore LS poll

It may be recalled that the DMK bagged Ambur with the margin of 37,264 votes and Gudiyatham with the margin of 27,161 votes in the recent Assembly by-elections. 

Published: 11th July 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anticipating the ruling AIADMK’s full use of official machinery to retain the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in the election scheduled for August 5, the principal opposition party DMK is deploying its entire manpower, drawn from all its 64 district units, to campaign in and win the constituency. In the Vellore LS election, which was rescinded in April over charges of voter bribing, the DMK is again fielding D Kathir Anand, son of Duraimurugan, former minister and DMK deputy floor leader in Assembly.  Moreover, to facilitate campaign by parties, the Assembly session is set to end 10 days in advance.

The DMK has appointed a five-member team including two Lok Sabha members and two MLAs for overall election work in the constituency and also put six former ministers in charge of six Assembly constituencies falling under the Vellore constituency, apart from around 40 MLAs.

According to party sources, former minister K Ponmudi has been deployed for Vellore Assembly constituency, I Periyasamy for Anaikattu, KN Nehru for KV Kuppam, T.M. Anbarasan for Gudiyatham, AV Velu for Ambur and S Muthusamy for Vaniyampadi.

It may be recalled that the DMK bagged Ambur with the margin of 37,264 votes and Gudiyatham with the margin of 27,161 votes in the recent Assembly by-elections.  The party has four MLAs each from  Vellore, Anaikkattu, Kudiyatham and Ambur out of six Assembly segments falling under the Vellore parliamentary constituency. Hence, the DMK is hopeful of winning Vellore too in a continuation of its recent LS poll-winning streak. 

Assembly session 
to conclude early
To facilitate campaign by all parties, the State’s Assembly session is scheduled to conclude 10 days in advance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Vellore Lok Sabha AIADMK
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp