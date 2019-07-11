Dual nativity cases found

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to prevent candidates claiming nativity in more than one State and securing medical seats in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has begun to obtain self-affidavits from candidates and parents, from Wednesday. The DME on Tuesday removed names of two candidates from the State Rank list after it found out that the said names had also appeared in the rank list of other states. According to the Selection Committee, two candidates were removed from the list.

After it went viral on social media that at least 218 candidates with dual nativity had applied in the State, the Committee scrutinised the certificates and removed the names. After the issue, the DME began to get self-affidavits from the candidates and parents, stating that criminal action can be initiated against them if they claimed nativity in more than one state.

Dr A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education, said, “We also formed an expert committee and got the rank list of other states and scrutinised the lists. So, far we found only those two candidates and are in the process.”