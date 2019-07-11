Home States Tamil Nadu

Dual nativity cases found

After it went viral on social media that at least 218 candidates with dual nativity had applied in the State, the Committee scrutinised the certificates and removed the names.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to prevent candidates claiming nativity in more than one State and securing medical seats in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has begun to obtain self-affidavits from candidates and parents, from Wednesday. The DME on Tuesday removed names of two candidates from the State Rank list after it found out that the said names had also appeared in the rank list of other states. According to the Selection Committee, two candidates were removed from the list. 

After it went viral on social media that at least 218 candidates with dual nativity had applied in the State, the Committee scrutinised the certificates and removed the names. After the issue, the DME began to get self-affidavits from the candidates and parents, stating that criminal action can be initiated against them if they claimed nativity in more than one state.  

Dr A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education, said, “We also formed an expert committee and got the rank list of other states and scrutinised the lists. So, far we found only those two candidates and are in the process.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp