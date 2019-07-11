Govt doctors hold one-day token fast
The Federation of Government Doctors Associations have announced boycotting of out-patient service in all government hospitals across the State on July 18 if the government failed to hike their pay.
CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Associations have announced boycotting of out-patient service in all government hospitals across the State on July 18 if the government failed to hike their pay. On Wednesday, around 100 government doctors conducted a day’s token fast at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, demanding pay hike. The zonal token fast was also held at Salem and Tiruchy.