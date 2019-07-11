Two special courts opened for exclusive trial of MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Supreme Court issuing directions to complete trial in cases registered against MLAs/MPs in six months, two new special courts were inaugurated by the Chief justice of the Madras High Court Vijaya K Tahilramani on Wednesday.Chennai collectorate complex that houses the Special court inaugurated in September 2018 for IPC cases, will now have two more courts to exclusively try CBI, defamation and DVAC cases.

Tamil Nadu stands third among all States with a total of 321 cases pending against MLAs and MPs. Uttar Pradesh stands first with 992 cases followed by Odisha with 332 cases, as per the records released by the Supreme Court.

G Karunanithi, District and Sessions judge-II, District Court, Kancheepuram is transferred and posted as Sessions judge, Special Court 1. The special court 1 will now be trying CBI cases against MLAs and MPs.J Shanthi, Sessions judge, Special court for MLAs and MPs has been transferred to Special Court - 2 which will try IPC and defamation cases. Ramesh, Assistant Sessions judge for Special Court -3 will handle DVAC cases.