Woman told to counsel GH patients after suicide attempt

SIVAGANGA: Kritika (name changed) was ordered by the judicial magistrate to counsel patients at the government Karaikudi hospital on life’s importance for a week after she posted videos of her ‘suicide attempt’ after a rant. Kritika shared a video on social media alleging her colleagues were spreading canards about her. A visibly-upset Kritika later consumed poison. The video was widely shared on social media and it landed in the news feed of Karaikudi North Sub-Inspector Dinesh.

When Dinesh landed at Kritika’s workplace, he was informed that the colleagues lambasted in the video had already been sacked. Dinesh got hold of Kritika’s address and rushed to her place. However, when he reached Kritika’s house, he found her in pink of health. Inquiries revealed that the video was a rant and she had only consumed liquid soap oil.

The legal service authorities received the video and forwarded it to judicial magistrate V S Balamurugan, who summoned Kritika to the court on Monday. Stating that the video was in bad taste and encouraged suicidal tendencies, the magistrate directed her to counsel patients of emergency and poison wards at government Karaikudi hospital from July 8 to July 14.

