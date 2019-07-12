2 brick walls unearthed in Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: During the fifth phase of excavation at Keezhadi, the archaeologists came across two brick walls, believed to be an extension of the structure unearthed during the second phase.

Sources said on Wednesday that the length of the brick walls, cemented using clay, were 5 and 2 metres respectively. “The size and weight of the bricks are more than that of the ones available today,” they said. The wall was initially found in the second week of June.

Owing to the parliamentary elections, the fifth phase of excavation was initiated only on June 13. An official said that now, they have started work to find the remaining part of the wall in the opposite direction. He also said that a few artefacts were also found during the excavation. He further said they were well prepared to tackle the rains. “We will cover the trenches and structures and will continue with our excavation,” the official added.