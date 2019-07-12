Madras High Court dismisses Tamil Nadu government petition against NGT penalty

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a setback for the Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court on Friday set aside as not maintainable the government's plea against the Rs 100 crore penalty levied by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT in Febrauary had penalised the Tamil Nadu government for not cleaning the Adyar and Cooum rivers and the Buckingham Canal here.

The tribunal had passed the order after hearing a batch of petitions against the state government for failing to clean the three waterways.

The High Court said an appeal against the NGT could be made only in the Supreme Court.