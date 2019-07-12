‘More new industries will come up in Tamil Nadu soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday that many new industries would soon be set up in the State, following the MoUs signed at the Global Investors Meet-2.DMK’s KKSSR Ramachandran, during the debate in the Assembly on demands for grants, raised queries about the government’s Vision-2023. Responding to him, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said under Vision-2023, 217 projects have been identified.

“Of which, 27 are related to the Union government departments. The remaining 190 projects will be executed by the State and private players.” Intervening in the debate, the Chief Minister said, “We have signed 304 MoUs for Rs 3,00,431 crore. I laid foundation stones for various factories last week.”