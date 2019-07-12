Home States Tamil Nadu

SC stays proceedings before Madras HC in case against Tamil magazine

A bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer agreed to examine the state government's plea against the order which stayed the proceedings against the magazine and its editor.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed further proceedings in the Madras High Court in a case against Tamil magazine 'Nakkheeran' for publishing articles allegedly denigrating Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer agreed to examine the state government's plea against the order which stayed the proceedings against the magazine and its editor.

On June 4, the High Court had granted interim relief to Nakkheeran editor R Gopal by staying proceedings against him in the case in a lower court.

Gopal was arrested on October 9 last year under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to "assaulting President, Governor etc with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power", triggering a controversy.

However, he had walked free within hours after a local court had rejected the police's plea for his remand and released him on a personal bond.

The case was filed on a complaint from the Raj Bhavan over the publication of a series of articles in Nakkheeran related to a woman assistant professor of a private college who allegedly asked girl students to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks and money.

Gopal approached the Madras High Court seeking quashing of the case.

The high court had observed that it was the first case after the country's independence wherein the court has been called upon to consider whether a publication by itself will have the effect of overawing a Governor so as to prevent him from exercising his lawful powers and duties.

The scandal had come to light in April this year after an audio tape of a purported conversation between Nirmala Devi and some students surfaced.

Purohit had rejected the professor's purported claim in the audio about knowing him and having access to him.

Purohit insisted he did not know her.

The arrest of the Editor under Section 124 of the IPC had drawn condemnation from opposition parties led by the DMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nakkheeran Madras High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp