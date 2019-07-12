Six nominees of 4 parties go to Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six nominees of four parties – AIADMK, DMK, PMK and MDMK – on Thursday were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed from Tamil Nadu. Just after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations got over at 3pm, Assembly Secretary cum Returning Officer, K Srinivasan announced that since there were six nominations for six vacancies, all the six got elected to the Upper House.

A Muhammathjohn and N Chandrasekaran, AIADMK nominees and PMK nominee Anbumani Ramadoss, received their certificate of election from the RO and later called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat. DMK nominees, M Shanmugam and P Wilson, and MDMK nominee Vaiko, received their certificate of election in the presence of DMK president MK Stalin.