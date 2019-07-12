Untreated sewage flows into Cauvery under corp’s watch

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite its tall claims, the City Corporation has not done much to save water bodies from pollution. Untreated sewage discharged into Uyyankondan canal flowing into the Cauvery river is one example. Though the corporation claims it is treating sewage before release, the pump house at Melachintamani, on the banks of Cauvery, does not supply the whole wastewater to the treatment plant. In reality, the pump house supplies only a minimum amount to treatment plant in Panchapur.

Residents in Melachintamani alleged that the civic body was opening the pump house shutters at night and early morning to discharging sewage into the Cauvery. “When they open the shutters, foul smell engulfs the area. Workers do it in the night or early morning. The corporation is not doing this in the day as public will oppose it,” said M Manohar, a resident.

To check the veracity of the claims, Express visited the pump house and found Corporation was indeed discharging untreated water to Cauvery even during the day time. Most officials refused to comment on the issue. However, they assured that they will ask the officers to inspect the facility.

It is yet unclear why the corporation is not properly using the pumping station set up in 2001 under the National River Action plan for taking water for treatment in Panchapur. “The presence of this plant has increased the mosquito menace in the area. But, the corporation has ignored our issues. In fact, the corporation is not even taking any measures to prevent the dumping of waste to the treatment plant,” said Sumathi a resident. Some residents claimed they faced skin irritation while using the river water.