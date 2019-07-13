‘11-yr-old adopted girl was bought for Rs 5K’ 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Child Welfare Committee’s investigation into the adoption of an 11-year-old girl, rescued from the house of police inspector’s mother in Puthupatti in Madurai, has revealed murky details. While it was first assumed the girl was adopted, investigators now suspect she was allegedly bought for Ra 5,000 as domestic help.

Sources said Deivarani (70) and her daughter (the inspector) have failed to appear before the Revenue Divisional Officer Muruganantham till Friday. The mother-daughter duo has reportedly absconded, with sources claiming that the women were trying to obtain anticipatory bail.