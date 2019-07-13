Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Secy tells Collectors to focus on needs of underprivileged

Chief secretary says a large number of families were living in huts without any IDs, and it does not speak well of officials’ efficiency

Published: 13th July 2019 04:57 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has directed all district collectors to focus on the needs of the underprivileged in the State and closely monitor welfare schemes being implemented for them.  Noting that some Collectors were not in the habit of sending fortnightly confidential reports, he urged them to be prompt in this regard hereafter.

Expressing confidence that Collectors will rise to the occasion and keep their integrity beyond doubt, he, in his letter dated July 10, said, “Put your best efforts possible in serving the public, particularly the poor and downtrodden better.”Pointing out that even after many years of Independence, a large number of families were not having family card, Aadhaar card, bank account or living in huts, Shanmugam said “This does not speak well of our efficiency in service delivery and on equity.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is particularly concerned about the underprivileged whom should be provided with a decent house, access road, drinking water, street light in a time-bound manner through convergence of schemes.”Stating that maintenance of law and public order was an uncompromisable priority of the government, the Chief secretary said, “As the rising tides lift all boats, overall economic development alone can bring in a better socio-economic upliftment of the poor.

 Hence, collectors should attach topmost priority to assess the status of the district in various socio-economic indicators like per capita income, poverty ratio, health and education indicators, employment and gender equity.” Collectors should focus on the key issues and remain closer to the people with frequent field visits and demonstrate that this government is responsive to public needs. 

He said Collectors should review the flagship programmes and ensure that the benefit of the programme reaches the intended beneficiaries in time and in a transparent manner. Ensuring decent housing for poor, efficient implementation of drinking water projects and Kudimaramath scheme, special attention to agriculture and allied sector development the lifeline of our rural citizens were the other focus areas pointed by the Chief secretary.

‘Remain closer to people with field visits’


TAGS
K Shanmugam
Water Crisis
