Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal: Plea for CBI probe binned

MADURAI: Stating that the final report filed by CB-CID on the Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case in a lower Court as “satisfactory”, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking CBI investigation into the case.

A division bench passed the order, observing that “the trial court has power under Section 319 (Power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to include persons who are not arraigned as accused in the final report, in the case to face trial”.The bench said that the litigant had failed to produce supportive documents to substantiate her claim that the final report was defective.

According to the petition filed by one P Suganthi, General Secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association, the line of investigation focussed on only one part of the audio conversation “soliciting sexual favours from girl students”, and omitted the other part “sexual gratification for higher officials”.

She also argued that no higher officials, including the then Vice-Chancellor, were investigated by the CB-CID in connection with the case. Neither the statements of the victims (under Section 164 CrPC) were recorded nor the written complaint given by the students was attached or mentioned in the final report, the petition said and sought for a CBI probe into the case.

Stay on defamation proceedings

Chennai: The Madras High Court stayed the defamation proceedings pending before the lower courts against DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, on Friday. Justice P D Audikesavalu, who granted the stay orders, also dispensed with their presence before the courts concerned. When issued summons, the two moved HC to quash them. The judge ordered notice to the State government, returnable in four weeks.

Case against filmmaker Bharathiraja stayed

Chennai: Criminal proceedings pending against film director Bharathiraja before Triplicane police was stayed by the Madras High Court on Friday. Justice N Anand Venkatesh stayed all further proceedings pursuant to a complaint by V G Narayanan, organiser of Tamil Makkal Munnani on June 22, 2018. The filmmaker had spoken in support of film director Ameer, who had earlier criticised the State government in a TV interview.