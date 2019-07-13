Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM happy with SC's ruling, says it’s time for L-G to go

 Elated by the Supreme Court’s rejection of the appeal, filed by Puducherry Lt.

Published: 13th July 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:46 AM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Elated by the Supreme Court’s rejection of the appeal, filed by Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and the Union Home Ministry against the Madras High Court order putting curbs on the L-G in administrative affairs, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday termed it as a  victory for democracy and for the people.

Talking to mediapersons, Narayanasamy said it was high time for Bedi to go out of Puducherry, who was hindering development schemes for the people for three years. Now that the SC rejected the L-G’s appeal, the High Court order is in force, he observed.

On April 30, the Madras High Court, passing orders on a writ petition filed by Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan, said the administrator (Lt Governor) cannot interfere into the day-to-day affairs of the government and the decision taken by the CM and his Cabinet was binding on all officials.  

Narayanasamy said the counsel for Lakshminarayanan argued that Kiran Bedi had no right to move the SC on the issue and should have filed appeal in the Madras High Court. Following this the apex court rejected her appeal directing her to move the High Court if needed, he added. 

The Chief Minister said the L-G was solely responsible for the delay in holding the Planning Board meeting. He accused her leaving her works in the UT and camping in New Delhi for a week in connection with this case. The results of the recent Lok Sabha elections have proved that such an L-G  was not needed for Puducherry, he said.

