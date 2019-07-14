Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t release postal jobs’ test results: Tamil Nadu HC

The exam is for posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Postman, Mail Guard, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant.

Published: 14th July 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, at a special hearing on Saturday, directed the Union Ministry of Communications not to release results of the postal department’s written examination for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Tamil Nadu until further orders. The exam is on Sunday.

The direction was given by a division bench of Justices K Ravichandrabaabu and R Mahadevan, on a public interest litigation filed by Aseervatham of People’s Watch. The judges sought a response from the Ministry on why it had excluded regional languages from the medium of examination for said post and adjourned the case to July 19. They said the exam could be conducted but results should not be published until further orders from the court.

Asservatham, in his petition, submitted that as per the announcement of Assistant Director General, Department of Posts of the Ministry on May 10 this year, the question paper for the exam would be in Hindi and English as well as in local languages. However, the notification was amended on July 11 stating the exam would be held only in English and Hindi, he claimed. praying the Court to restore the earlier notification.

The exam is for posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Postman, Mail Guard, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp