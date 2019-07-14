Don’t release postal jobs’ test results: Tamil Nadu HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, at a special hearing on Saturday, directed the Union Ministry of Communications not to release results of the postal department’s written examination for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Tamil Nadu until further orders. The exam is on Sunday.

The direction was given by a division bench of Justices K Ravichandrabaabu and R Mahadevan, on a public interest litigation filed by Aseervatham of People’s Watch. The judges sought a response from the Ministry on why it had excluded regional languages from the medium of examination for said post and adjourned the case to July 19. They said the exam could be conducted but results should not be published until further orders from the court.

Asservatham, in his petition, submitted that as per the announcement of Assistant Director General, Department of Posts of the Ministry on May 10 this year, the question paper for the exam would be in Hindi and English as well as in local languages. However, the notification was amended on July 11 stating the exam would be held only in English and Hindi, he claimed. praying the Court to restore the earlier notification.

The exam is for posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Postman, Mail Guard, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant.