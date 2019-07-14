Home States Tamil Nadu

SARATHI, VAHAN data earned Rs 65 crore: Nitin Gadkari

The Minister further added that the Government has linked the apps with stolen vehicles data from the NCRB.

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin J Gadkari, recently informed Rajya Sabha that the Centralized National Registry for transport maintained by the Ministry through National Informatics Centre (NIC), comprises approximately 25 crore vehicle registration records and 15 crore driving licence records. “So far, 32 Government entities and 87 private entities has been provided access to VAHAN and SARATHI database on payment basis, which yielded the revenue of `65 crore on July 8,” he added.

The VAHAN and SARATHI are two flagship applications of MoRTH. Registration of vehicles and issuance of driving licences at RTO offices, are being carried out through the applications across the country.

Noting that ‘Bulk Data Sharing Policy and Procedure’ had been provided to private companies while granting access to bulk data of vehicle registration, Gadkari said, “The organization seeking bulk data can obtain the data with an amount of `3 crore for 2019-20. Educational institutions can obtain the data only for research purposes and for internal use only, and are provided the bulk data one time, on payment of an amount of `5 lakh, only for this year.” The Minister further added that the Government has linked the apps with stolen vehicles data from the NCRB.

119 govt & private entities given access
So far, 32 government and 87 private entities has been provided access to VAHAN and SARATHI database on payment basis, Gadkari said.

