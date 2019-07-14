Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools must report child abuse: DCP

Children are more likely to open up about an abusive episode if they know that adults are aware of such trauma and that they are not alone, said Vidya Reddy, founder of Tulir.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools are legally mandated to report knowledge on any incident of child sexual abuse and not doing so is a criminal offence, said Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against women and children wing (Chennai).

She was speaking on Saturday at an interactive session organised by Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, and the Millennium Lodge 327, for school managements and educators, to help them understand their legal and ethical responsibility.

“Schools should not cover up the issue and should think of the larger perspective,” she said, urging that schools should appoint a female security officer who can monitor isolated spots and potential threats and prevent such incidents. She further said that schools should dedicate a space to put up posters to spread awareness on child sexual abuse and its prevention.

A case of child sexual abuse can happen only if multiple factors come together, and schools can prevent the incident from happening, if they even prevent one factor. “For an abuse to happen, there needs to be a dangerous individual with a vulnerable and ignorant child in an isolated space that they have access to,” she said.

She further added that only a small proportion of child sexual offences get reported as the perpetrator is known to the victim personally.

