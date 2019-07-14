Home States Tamil Nadu

STC told to frame recruitment policy

The bench directed the department to consider the petitioner for the post of Junior Assistant, if there is any vacancy, by giving age relaxation.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu transport department to frame a recruitment policy for various categories of workers in State Transport Corporation (STC) after prescribing the educational qualification, age limit, work experience (if any) and special qualifications for specialized posts, within three months.

A division bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P T Asha gave the directive while disposing of an appeal from the State Transport Corporation, which challenged an order dated August 27, 2014 of single Judge.
“We did not find any justification to interfere with the order passed by the single judge except to dispose of the appeal with a direction to the Corporation to frame the recruitment policy, providing transparency in the selection process. It should include written/practical test, besides interview,” the judges said.

Originally, one J Kovaiswamy,  from Tirunelveli, moved the High Court with a petition alleging that though he had registered with the local employment exchange, he was not called for any interview for the past 22 years. The bench directed the department to consider the petitioner for the post of Junior Assistant, if there is any vacancy, by giving age relaxation.

Tender for transporting milk set aside
Chennai: The Madras High Court has quashed a tender notification issued by the TN Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Aavin) for transportation of milk in trucks in the State. Justice G Jayachandran set aside the notification dated January 7 this year, the day election to the co-operative society was also announced.

