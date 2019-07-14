Vaiko moves HC against verdict in sedition case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko has moved the Madras High Court challenging the orders of a lower court sentencing him to undergo simple imprisonment for one year and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on alleged sedition charges.

A Special Court on July 5 had convicted Vaiko for offences under Sec. 124-A (Sedition) IPC. However, the lower court suspended its order for a month to enable him to file appeal.

Accordingly, Vaiko preferred the appeal in the High Court on Friday. It is likely to come up on July 15.

In his appeal, Vaiko contended that the lower court had erred in its interpretation of Sec.124-A with regard to his speech. It had erroneously arrived at conclusion based on inadmissible evidence, Vaiko said.