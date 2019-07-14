Vice-President launches book on efforts to restore Srirangam temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday in Chennai launched a book titled ‘Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Preserving Antiquity for Posterity’ published by the Indian Culture and Heritage Trust.

The first copy of the book was released in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Sevvoor S Ramachandran and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Srirangam’s Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple Venu Srinivasan.

The book outlines the conservation efforts undertaken by the HR & CE department, Indian Culture and Heritage Trust and the Venugopalaswami Kainkaryam Trust, Chennai towards restoring the temple.

This initiative has won the prestigious UNESCO Award of Merit for Cultural Heritage Conservation in 2017 in the Asia-Pacific region. Commenting on the project, Srinivasan said, “The temple of Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy has stood tall over centuries, witnessing successful dynasties – a resplendent jewel in the firmament of Vaishnavite temples. It is a place where pilgrims across the country come to feel one with the deity. Therefore, it was with vigour that we undertook this massive conservation project. With the help of a multi-disciplinary team and their expertise, this outstanding project was completed in a mere 16 short months.”