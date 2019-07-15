DMK sets up expert panel to study draft national education policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has constituted a nine-member expert committee comprising former ministers and educationists to study the Centre’s draft National Education Policy.

A party release on Sunday said the committee would consist of former ministers K Ponmudi and Thangam Thennarasu, Dharmapuri MP S Senthil Kumar and Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan.

The other members are retired academics A Ramaswamy, M Rajendran and Krishnaswami, education activist Prince GajendraBabu and G R Ravindranath of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality.

Though the Centre has agreed to remove the paragraphs, which recommended imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi states, from the draft National Education Policy, the policy still poses a threat to the Tamil language in several ways. “The expert team will submit its report to the DMK in 10 days, which will be handed over to the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development,” the release said.