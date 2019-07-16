Home States Tamil Nadu

14 Tamil Nadu men arrested in connection with Easter day blasts in Sri Lanka

NIA special public prosecutor CSS Pillai told Express that the 14 accused had been deported from UAE in two batches on July 13.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:48 AM

The suspects being brought to an NIA special court in Chennai.

The suspects being brought to an NIA special court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fourteen people from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi in connection with the easter day blasts in Sri Lanka, were brought to Chennai on Monday and remanded by a special NIA court. 

The accused were brought by a special flight under high security to the city and transported to the special court in Poonamallee. Judge Chenthoor Pandi remanded them till July 25.

NIA special public prosecutor CSS Pillai told Express that the 14 accused had been deported from UAE in two batches on July 13. The NIA had booked them on various accounts, including for being associated with a terrorist organisation.

The prosecutor alleged in court that the accused were involved in mopping funds by forming two Islamic groups, both of which are alleged to have links with pro-ISIS outfits.

Pillai also alleged the purpose of formation of these organisations was to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence means.

Following the arrests, NIA carried out raids in various places in Chennai and Nagapattinam, including at the premises of Syed Bukhari the state president of Wahdat-e-Islami Hind, an Islamic outfit registered as a charitable organisation.

Officials alleged that they also raided the residences and offices of other members of the organisation. Officials alleged that the organisation was funding the Ansarulla gang.

