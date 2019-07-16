Centre’s nod sought to import maize at 0 per cent import duty in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has sought the Centre’s permission to import maize from other countries at 0% import duty with a special waiver.

This comes as maize crop production was hit after the crop was damaged due to Fall Armyworm, a pest that has affected over 2.20 lakh hectares of crops out of the 3.55 lakh hectares sown in Tamil Nadu in 2018-19.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to import maize. In the letter, he said prices of maize had skyrocketed, thereby, putting the poultry farmers to great hardship in sourcing maize for poultry feed.

“To rein in the price of maize and prevent the rise in production cost, selling cost and purchasing cost of eggs and poultry meat, maize needs to be imported from maize producing countries,’’ he stated.

Pointing out that India’s recent import of one lakh tonnes of maize would only last for a few days, the CM said it would not address the gap between supply and demand. ‘’If the situation continues, it is bound to affect the production and sale of eggs and poultry meat,’’ he said.

There is a monthly requirement of 2 lakh metric tonnes of maize for poultry feed use in Tamil Nadu. With a poultry population of 11.73 crore, the State produced 4 lakh metric tonnes of poultry meat during 2017-18.

It has been witnessing a cumulative growth percentage of 23.5% in egg production and 30.53% in poultry meat production during the period 2013-14 to 2017-18. The primary ingredient in poultry feed is maize. Maize accounts for 47% of total poultry feed.

Govt told to release Rs 186 cr to farmers

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to disburse Rs 186 crore to the farmers in 17 districts in the State, whose crops were totally affected by the Fall Armyworm, immediately.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the directive while disposing of a PIL petition from N K Selvaraj, a farmer and district general secretary of TN Agricultural Sangam in Salem, praying for a direction to the authority concerned, to disburse the monetary relief to the farmers, who were affected by loss of crop due to Fall Armyworm in July 2018 in Salem district, as per a communication of the Collector dated January 21, based on the representation dated March 22 and April 2 of the petitioner, expeditiously. The district collectors and other authorities shall disburse the relief fund under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the farmers identified, within four weeks, as assured before this Court, the judges added.