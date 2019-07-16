Coimbatore duo booked for conspiring against State, creating religious enmity

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The Coimbatore City Police have booked two persons on charges of attempting to create enmity between two religions and conspiring against the nation. A Sadham Hussain (26) from Saramedu and ‘Auto’ Faizal (28) from GM Nagar have been booked by Big Bazaar Street police.

A release issued by the police claimed the duo planned to ‘teach police a lesson’ by accusing them of taking action against Muslims. They have been booked under Sections 153 A (for promoting enmity) and 505 (1)(c) (for inciting any community).

On Monday morning, police searched houses of three suspects, including the two who were later booked. Mobile phones, pen drives, and documents have been seized. The third suspect was released after investigation.

14 suspects remanded

1. Mohammed Sheik

2. Mohhamed Azharuddin

3. Thoufik Ahamed

4. Mohammed Aksar

5. Moideen Seeni Shahul Hameed

6. Mohammed Ibrahim

7. Meeran Kani

8. Ghulam Nabi Azad

9. Rafi Ahamed

10. Umar Farook

11. Munthabseer

12. Farrook

13. Faizal Sherif

14. Mohammed Ibrahim