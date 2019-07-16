Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice sent to education department over denial of school admission to HIV student

It is alleged that the headmaster and physical education teacher forced the HIV-positive boy to drop out of a government school in Perambalur.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After TNIE reported on the plight of an HIV-positive student being denied admission in a government school in Perambalur, the State Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices suo moto to the Director of School education, the Perambalur District Collector and the Chief Education Officer, Perambalur, directing them to file a report to the commission within four weeks after holding a thorough inquiry.

According to the news report published on July 11, the family members of a 15-year-old HIV-positive boy claimed their ward Rajesh was told that his admission would be based on an evaluation conducted after monitoring his activity for a week. However, a couple of days after the boy was admitted in the school, the headmaster found out that he was HIV-positive.

It is alleged that the headmaster and physical education teacher forced the boy to drop out of school.  The family demanded an explanation from the school for expulsion. Most people in the village knew that Rajesh and his parents were HIV-positive.

Headmaster, PE teacher forced him to dropout?
A couple of days after the boy was admitted in the school, the headmaster found out that he was HIV-positive. It is alleged that the headmaster and physical education teacher forced the boy to drop out of school

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV Human Rights Commission Education Department school admission
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp