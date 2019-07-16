Notice sent to education department over denial of school admission to HIV student

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After TNIE reported on the plight of an HIV-positive student being denied admission in a government school in Perambalur, the State Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices suo moto to the Director of School education, the Perambalur District Collector and the Chief Education Officer, Perambalur, directing them to file a report to the commission within four weeks after holding a thorough inquiry.

According to the news report published on July 11, the family members of a 15-year-old HIV-positive boy claimed their ward Rajesh was told that his admission would be based on an evaluation conducted after monitoring his activity for a week. However, a couple of days after the boy was admitted in the school, the headmaster found out that he was HIV-positive.

It is alleged that the headmaster and physical education teacher forced the boy to drop out of school. The family demanded an explanation from the school for expulsion. Most people in the village knew that Rajesh and his parents were HIV-positive.

