Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu should have 'no hydrocarbon project' policy: Stalin

Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that a tense situation prevails in the delta region owing to the hydrocarbon projects.

Published: 16th July 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government to take a policy decision not to allow hydro-carbon exploration in the state.

Speaking in the assembly, he, citing the assurance of state Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam that sanction will not be given for hydrocarbon projects, said the government should take a policy decision as the house is in session now.

Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that a tense situation prevails in the delta region owing to the hydrocarbon projects.

He also cited Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's reply to parliamentary question that agreements have been signed with two parties for hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu and a total of seven projects have been allocated for the state.

Responding to this, Shanmugam said the state government will not permit projects that would affect farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M K Stalin DMK AIADMK
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp