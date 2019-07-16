Worrying trend of caste clashes at government schools in Villupuram

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Caste clashes among students continue to haunt government schools in the region. On Thursday, a few students of a high school were allegedly roughed up by their classmates and abused, sparking tension.

However, the students were let off with a warning not to repeat the offence. On Friday, local police officials were called to conduct an awareness camp on discipline.

“The matter was resolved with the programme by the policemen,” a teacher said. “Though students fought outside the campus, the issue began in school,” HM S Pushpa said.

“A teacher asked a bunch of students sitting in the back of the class to occupy front rows. The intention was to make back-benchers pay attention. But when the class got over, the seating arrangement blew up into a communal clash.”

“Two groups fought over the issue on roads. We stopped them and provided counselling. Policemen came in the following day and conducted talk on discipline,” Pushpa added. “They may not take our words seriously, but they will listen to cops.”

Burning issue

This incident is the latest of a series of such clashes in school campuses. American College lecturer Stalin Rajangam claims such clashes are growing in schools, and points out that young minds are being influenced by fundamentalists.

Stalin blames the phenomenon on the lack of social reformation movements in concurrent society in the State. “Existing movements are already inert.”

Stalin says: “There is no person like Periyar in the present scenario to encourage a discourse on caste hegemony. This is also the intention of political parties.” Police claim they are conducting regular awareness camps to address the issue at schools.

“We have been working on discipline, decorum, gender awareness and self-defence,” say policemen. “With continuous effort, we can surely bring about change.”

A Tamil teacher from the school told Express: “Above all, the biggest reason is parents. They shape the thinking of these children. But since many parents are busy with work, children are left in the attention of grandparents or neighbours, who may expose them to such ideas.”