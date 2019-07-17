DGP to file report on implementation of Tamil Nadu Police Reform Act by July 30

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to file an affidavit on the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Police (Reform) Act of 2013 in the State.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi gave the direction while dismissing a public interest litigation filed by one R Rajendran of Karur against transfer of Karur Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vikraman to computer department in Chennai, on charges that the transfer has been made in violation of the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in one Prakash Singh's case.

According to the petitioner, Vikraman was rendering a very effective service during his short tenure in Karur by controlling river sand theft and usury. He further claimed that there are rumours that the SP might have been transferred due to political reasons.

Also pointing out that the new SP Pandiarajan was involved in various controversies, which included revealing the name of a sexual abuse victim to media, the petitioner prayed the Court to withdraw the transfer order.

However, the judges dismissed the petition and directed the DGP to file an affidavit regarding implementation of the above mentioned Act on or before July 30.