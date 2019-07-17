Home States Tamil Nadu

Dual nativity: 22 names removed from rank list

The move came amidst furore over allegations that students from other States were taking part in medical admission counselling in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Monday removed 22 candidates from the State government quota medical rank list over the dual nativity issue. 

The move came amidst furore over allegations that students from other States were taking part in medical admission counselling in Tamil Nadu. Acting on the data provided by DMK MLA PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Selection Committee, which handles admission counselling, issued a notification on Monday announcing that 22  students had been removed from the rank list. 

The list of names in Monday’s notification included two candidates who were removed last week. These candidates had claimed nativity in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana. However, it was not clear whether the names of the candidates were removed after allotting the seat or before allotment. Selection Committee officials did not respond for comments. 

“I submitted 218 names from three States Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, because only these States had published their merit list on website. But, we don’t know how many candidates from other States are there. We could not check because other States did not make their merit list public,” said Thiagarajan.

He said that to avoid this the National Testing Agency which is conducting UG NEET exam should get merit list of all States and publish them in its website. Also, they should instruct that every State should prepare a rank list based on their NEET Roll Number only. 

“Only if you have such uniform system, we can easily verify. Tamil Nadu has one of the highest number of MBBS seats. So, it is believed that candidates from other States apply here to join MBBS and indirectly deny chances for students from Tamil Nadu, he added.The first phase of counselling for government quota medical seats ended on Friday.

Announcement on postal exam welcomed

Chennai: Political parties have welcome the Centre’s announcement of cancellation of postal department competitive examination and that the exam will be conducted in regional languages, including Tamil, in future.

In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin said the cancellation has brought consolation. He said the BJP should give up its efforts to promote Hindi. State unit of CPM termed the announcement a victory for collective efforts of MPs of Tamil Nadu. DMDK president Vijayakanth also welcomed the Centre’s decision.

