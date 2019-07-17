Frequent power cuts force TN woman to deliver baby under candlelight

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: When Suganya of Uthangal went to the public health centre in Arasakuzhi to deliver her baby, she was prepared to make do with the minimal facilities. But, little did she expect that she would have to give birth in darkness, with nothing but candlelight.

Frequent power cuts at this PHC near Virudhachalam is putting patients at serious discomfort. Ironically, the reason for power cuts is said to be the implementation of the Rural Electrification Scheme in the region.

Many villages in the region -- Arasakuzhi, Mudhanai, Kolapakkam, Uthangal, Kombadikuppam and Iruppu in Virudhachalam -- have been dealing with frequent power cuts for the last two months.

Officials say that as power supply is given under two categories -- irrigational and non-irrigational -- works are on to segregate existing connections. Non-irrigational connections get power throughout the day, while irrigational connections get limited supply.

It’s the segregation work that is disrupting power supply for long hours. Jayashree of Oomangalam underwent similar ordeal when she gave birth to her child on Monday afternoon. “Around 2.30 afternoon, when I gave birth, supply from an inverter kept a fan running. But by night the inverter ran out of charge. I had to stay awake all night to keep my baby safe from mosquitoes.”

Doctor Chitra, who works at the PHC, says they were able to manage both these cases with an inverter installed at the Centre as they were normal deliveries. Things may get complicated in case of caesareans.



“We have been calling up the EB office almost on daily basis, but situation has not improved. On average, we deal with around eight childbirths every month, and frequent power cuts have been the norm for the last two months.”

Chitra says even on Monday, power supply was cut at 9 am and restored at 10.30 pm, after over 12 hours. “The inverter lasted for six hours. Rest of the day had to be managed without power. EB office has informed us that this situation will prevail for 3 more months.” When contacted, an EB official confirmed there were frequent power cuts in the area due to implementation of the electrification scheme. But he claimed the situation would improve from Wednesday.