Man in Tamil Nadu arrested for raping differently abled woman after she delivers stillborn baby

After the woman delivered a stillborn baby, she revealed to her family that she was sexually abused by her maternal uncle's friend.

stop rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANJAVUR: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old differently abled woman after she delivered a stillborn baby in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old accused is a friend of the woman's maternal uncle and used to frequently visit her house, they said.

The woman, paralysed by polio, lived with her younger sister and her maternal grandmother.

Her mother is undergoing treatment for cancer, police said.

After the woman delivered a stillborn baby, she revealed to her family that she was sexually abused by her maternal uncle's friend.

The family later filed a police complaint against the accused, they said.

The man has been booked for rape and an investigation is on, police said.

