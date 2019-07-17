Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini may get released on parole by weekend

The Madras High Court granted her a month's parole on July 5 after hearing her plea seeking for six month's parole to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

Nalini Sundar

By Express News Service

VELLORE: One of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini is likely to be released on bail at the end of the week as the concerned officials are carrying out the procedures for the release.

She had appeared in person before the court amid tight security to argue her case personally.

The court had also directed the Prison Department to finalise the process to release here within ten days.

Subsequently, the Prison department authorities here initiated necessary action. Two persons had furnished personal bond for Nalini who is currently incarcerating at the Special Prison for Women in Vellore, sources said.

Two places for her stay, one at Kotturpuram in Chennai and another at Sathuvachari in Vellore, were suggested to the authorities.

The sources noted that Sathuvachari has been given the nod. She will be staying at the house of a local political leader in Sathuvachari.

Nalini's lawyer P Pugalenthi stated that she would be released from the jail for a month's parole on Friday.

“The process for releasing Nalini is being done by the authorities concerned. She will be released on Friday,” he said.

However, sources said the procedures are still to be completed. The District Police is preparing a report to be submitted to the top authorities on the place where she is going to stay, the security arrangements and surveillance during her stay.

So it may take a few more days and she may be released on the week end, the sources stated.

Nalini has been incarcerating in prison for about 27 years now. Her husband and Sri Lankan national Murugan alias Sriharan, and five others are also in the prison for such long years as they were convicted in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi who was killed in a suicide bomb attack on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur during electioneering.

