Tamil Nadu man held for posting beef fest invite on Facebook

By PTI

THANJAVUR: A 33-year old man in this district has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said here Wednesday.

S Ezhilan, founder-president of Tamil Nadu Kudiarasu Katchi, who hails from a place near Kumbakonam was arrested for posting the invite on Facebook, police added.

He was booked under IPC sections 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes.

Ezhilan is said to have posted the message on July 13 and an FIR was registered against him on a complaint by a Village Administrative Officer in the district. A man was booked in Nagapattinam district a few days ago for uploading a picture of himself consuming beef soup.