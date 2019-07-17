Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar’s remarks trigger noisy scenes in Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar’s remarks in the Assembly against the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi quoting the statements made by a former transport minister Senthil Balaji, created noisy scenes in the Assembly on Tuesday.

AIADMK member S Pavunraj of Poompuhar who initiated the debate on the demands for grants for transport department, raised questions over the poor financial condition of transport corporations.

Vijayabhaskar made a few references against the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi quoting Senthil Balaji’s statement in the Assembly during AIADMK rule. Senthil Balaji, presently a DMK MLA represents Aravakkuruchi.DMK members protested against the remarks stating the statements were highly derogatory. AIADMK MLAs also shouted against DMK MLAs.

Intervening during the debate, Speaker P Dhanapal reiterated that defaming statements against former chief ministers who were not alive will not be entertained. However, remarks which were already made in the Assembly will be allowed for discussion.

DMK Whip R Sakkarapani questioned whether DMK MLAs also will be allowed to quote statements made by ministers against ministers. DMK MLAs continuously shouted saying minister D Jayakumar had made adverse statements against O Panneerselvam in the Assembly and demanded withdrawal of the remarks by Vijayabhaskar.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the Minister’s intention was only to point out the person (Senthil Balaji) who joined DMK and had no intention to defame the late chief minister. Assembly proceedings was disrupted for about 20 minutes. Later, Palaniswami requested the Speaker to replace the name of ‘Karunanidhi’ in Minister’s remarks with ‘former Chief Minister’.