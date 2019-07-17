Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Electric buses to run on trial basis in Chennai

A senior transport official said the routes for the buses are being finalised and the buses may put into operation in the next few days.

Electric bus

An image of the electric bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Automobile giant Ashok Leyland will operate two electric buses on trial basis, free of cost for public transportation in Chennai. Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, who disclosed this in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the buses would be put into operation soon. 

The transport department on Monday issued a government order authorising Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to accept Ashok Leyland’s proposal to operate the two electric buses.

According to the order, the automobile giant will provide two buses to MTC; one vehicle with battery swap technology and another with fast-charging technology. The buses will be registered in the name of Ashok Leyland. 

The company will also provide drivers for the buses and bear the maintenance cost of the e-buses. A senior transport official said the routes for the buses are being finalised and the buses may put into operation in the next few days.

Common Mobility card and multi level car parking

  • Electrically operated hydraulic wheelchair lift to be introduced in 25 buses at Rs 61.25 lakh
  • Multi level car parking would be built in Kodaikanal at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore
  • Common Mobility Card which allows commuters to travel in metro train and buses would be launched soon
  • All the bus depots would be brought under CCTV surveillance
  • Maintenance depot will be modernised with diagnostic tools at a cost of Rs 15 lakh
