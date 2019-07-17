Two Electric buses to run on trial basis in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Automobile giant Ashok Leyland will operate two electric buses on trial basis, free of cost for public transportation in Chennai. Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, who disclosed this in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the buses would be put into operation soon.

The transport department on Monday issued a government order authorising Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to accept Ashok Leyland’s proposal to operate the two electric buses.

According to the order, the automobile giant will provide two buses to MTC; one vehicle with battery swap technology and another with fast-charging technology. The buses will be registered in the name of Ashok Leyland.

The company will also provide drivers for the buses and bear the maintenance cost of the e-buses. A senior transport official said the routes for the buses are being finalised and the buses may put into operation in the next few days.

Common Mobility card and multi level car parking