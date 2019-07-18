114-year-old Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act to be amended: Minister RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday said the State government has decided to amend the 114-year-old Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, keeping in mind the issues being faced due to encroachments on government lands.

“A standing committee headed by a Secretary-level officer has been constituted for recommending appropriate amendments to this Act. The amendments will be enacted within the current year,” the minister told the Assembly while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for revenue department. The land encroachment Act was enacted to protect government lands and to remove encroachments on them.

The minister further said the amendments will ensure awarding severe punishment to those who encroach government lands. Besides, the process for going on appeal or filing review petitions in the existing law will be simplified in the amendment and would pave way for expeditious solutions.

Udhayakumar said the process for land transfer, transfer of ownership of lands, lease and land acquisition would be computerised. The land transfer module was ready for running a pilot test while the modules for other processes for lands will be created in due course.

The minister said the revenue department would work with Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR)-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) to get data relating to drought, status of crops cultivated in various places etc. He also announced that an exclusive website will be created at a cost of `25 lakh for providing data relating to water resources and their management.