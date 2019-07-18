Home States Tamil Nadu

114-year-old Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act to be amended: Minister RB Udhayakumar

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar further said that amendments will ensure awarding severe punishment to those who encroach government lands.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday said the State government has decided to amend the 114-year-old Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, keeping in mind the issues being faced due to encroachments on government lands.

“A standing committee headed by a Secretary-level officer has been constituted for recommending appropriate amendments to this Act.  The amendments will be enacted within the current year,” the minister told the Assembly while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for revenue department. The land encroachment Act was enacted to protect  government lands and to remove encroachments on them. 

The minister further said the amendments will ensure awarding severe punishment to those who encroach government lands.  Besides, the process for going on appeal or filing review petitions in the existing law will be simplified in the amendment and would pave way for expeditious solutions. 

Udhayakumar said the process for land transfer, transfer of ownership of lands, lease and land acquisition would be computerised.  The land transfer module was ready for running a pilot test while the modules for other processes for lands will be created in due course.

The minister said the revenue department would work with Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR)-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) to get data relating to drought, status of crops cultivated in various places etc. He also announced that an exclusive website will be created at a cost of `25 lakh for providing data relating to water resources and their management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RB Udhayakumar Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp