17.5 lakh bikes registered in a year in Tamil Nadu

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of two-wheelers is increasing rapidly in the State while the fleet of government buses is growing smaller. The fleet capacity of eight transport corporations has fallen by 2,985 in the last four years, says data. In the same period, the number of two-wheelers in Tamil Nadu increased by a whopping 64 lakh.

Despite the cost of two-wheelers witnessing an increase, thanks to the hike in insurance premiums, over 17.5 lakh such vehicles were registered between April 2018 and March 2019. Experts say the rise indicates growth in income of people. As of March, of the 2.77 crore vehicles registered, 2.33 crore are two-wheelers – a whopping 84 per cent.

The share of public transport vehicles such as private buses, share autos, cabs and omni buses stands at 1.8 per cent. The fleet of government buses in the State, meanwhile, shrunk in size from 22,474 vehicles in March 2015 to 19,489 in March 2019. Hence, patronage has fallen from 2.1 cr to 1.65 cr.

The daily average distance covered by government buses has also witnessed a fall – from 94.02 lakh kilometres in 2016 to 85.23 lakh this year. The number of private buses has also witnessed a decrease from 7,927 to 7,584 in four years.

The policy note attributes the reduction in bus services to ‘unhealthy’ competition among transport corporations, over-servicing and less utilisation by commuters. “Rationalising bus services to certain routes is inevitable, given that there is no demand on many routes,” said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in the Assembly on Tuesday. “Being one of the developed States, two-wheeler sales growth is at around 7-8 per cent every year. As a result, the bus patronage has come down.”