Chettinad cement unit under scanner

Published: 18th July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A unit of Chettinad Cement Corporation is under the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scanner for non-compliance of emission norms and shortcomings in Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).The board has served a show-cause notice on the unit at Rani Meyammai Nagar in Karikkali village in Vedasandur Taluk of Dindigul district on why it should not be closed down.

The notice was issued after CPCB’s regional directorate at Bengaluru carried out inspection of Chettinad Cement Corporation recently based on OCEMS data and found the particulate matter (PM) emissions from kiln-II was three times more than the required limit.

As per norms, the emissions should be 30 milligrams per cubic metre (mg/Nm3) but during inspection it was found the emission was 91.2mg/Nm3. Similarly, in Boiler 1 and 2, the PM emission was six times more than the limit of50mg/NM3.

It also found shortcomings in OCEMS wherein the data of online and manual monitoring were not matching with PM and sulphur-di-oxide values due to inappropriate calibration. Similarly, OCEMS data uploaded in CPCB server is less than the data logged in server maintained by instrument service provider.

TAGS
Chettinad Cement Karikkali Tamil Nadu
Comments

