Family murders five-year-old boy for happy married life in Tamil Nadu

Geetha and her second husband’s relationship with the boy became strained after Geetha gave birth to a daughter six months ago.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:28 AM

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI: The investigation into the murder of a five-year-old boy from Kombai, Harish Murugan, whose body was found near Renganathapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) on July 15, has brought to light disturbing details. According to police sources, the boy was allegedly mistreated by his mother and his stepfather. 

Abused, ignored
Harish was the son of Geetha and Murugan of Kombai. The married life of the couple was strained and Murugan reportedly walked out on Geetha. Last year, Geetha got married Udhayakumar of the same village. It is said the boy was very much attached to his mother and, often, refused to leave her side. His mother, as claimed by sources, did not take kindly to this affection of her firstborn.

Udhayakumar refused to accept the boy and did not take care of him. The couple’s relationship with the child became more strained after Geetha gave birth to a daughter six months ago. The toddler was not fed or clothed properly and was often forced to sleep in front of the house while others slept inside. The abuse of the child went largely unnoticed. 

The conspiracy
On July 14, Geetha’s sister Puvaneswari visited her house along with her husband Karthik of Cumbum. The two families were close and, according to sources, the ‘issue’ of Harish was discussed at length among themselves. They came to the conclusion that as long as the boy was alive Geetha and Udhayakumar would not be able to lead a normal life and decided to murder him.

Karthik volunteered to commit the crime, sources claimed. The same day, Karthik took the boy out, promising to buy him biscuits on the way. Several persons had reportedly seen the duo walking down the road. When they reached Renganathapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC), Karthik allegedly hit the child on his head with a stone while he was eating the biscuits. Harish fell down. Karthik then battered the boy’s face with a stone to disfigure it and hide his identity. Karthik returned to Geetha’s house by evening July 14. 

On July 15 morning, Geetha and her family lodged a person-missing complaint with the Kombai police. The same day afternoon, passersby spotted the child’s body and informed the Kombai police, which rushed to the spot. Geetha and Udhayakumar were called to the location to identify the body, after which it was sent to government Bodi hospital for postmortem examination. 

The district police galvanised into action with Superintendent of Police (SP) V Baskaran forming a team under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eswaran to investigate the case. The team conducted an inquiry with several people in the locality and got hold of CCTV camera footage, which showed the child being taken by his uncle (Karthik). Since he was the person, with whom the child was seen last, Karthik was arrested and questioned. Based on his confessions, Geetha, Udhayakumar and one more person were arrested on Tuesday and interrogated.

