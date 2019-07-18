Interim stay on notice to temple over prasadam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the High Court ordered an interim stay on a notice issued by the Industrial Safety and Health department of Dindigul to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple for not obtaining license for running Panchamirtham centre in the temple.

Justice Anita Sumanth ordered the stay while hearing a petition filed by the Executive Officer (EO) of the temple, challenging the said notice, which was issued by the Deputy Director of above department on May 23. She sought counter from the department and added that the stay would continue till the next hearing on August 19.

The EO submitted in the petition that panchamirtham was previously prepared at the top of the Palani hills with the help of labourers employed by the temple administration. Due to increase in demand for the prasadam, a separate centre was established on the foothills and contractors were engaged for preparing panchamirtham, he added.