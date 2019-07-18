Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam trying to divert issue: TNCC president KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has slammed Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam for his statement in the assembly on Tuesday that the Hydrocarbon project was initiated by the UPA government.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said in a statement that Shanmugam was trying to divert the hydrocarbon issue by saying that it was the UPA government which granted permission. “The hydrocarbon project was granted environment clearance on June 30, 2015. Will the law minister clarify whether it was the UPA regime or BJP government?” asked Alagiri.