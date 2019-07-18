Home States Tamil Nadu

One out of two employees needs to be reskilled to tap digital economy

The demand for digitally skilled workforce would grow at compounded annual rate of 35 per cent between 2019 and 2023.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Digital Economy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If India wants to create a digitally skilled workforce, and become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025 as proposed by the government, more than one out of two employees in the country (54 per cent) will have to be reskilled or upskilled by 2022, IT body Nasscom has said. 

The demand for digitally skilled workforce would grow at compounded annual rate of 35 per cent between 2019 and 2023. Nasscom said it has set a goal of upskilling 4 million by 2025. “Lack of talent availability is one of the key challenges faced by organisations,” NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh told reporters at an event on Wednesday.

She said the profiles of 60-65 per cent of the 4 million-odd jobs in the sector are likely to change in the next five years. Colleges and universities, too, would have to modify their curricula and train their faculty accordingly to prepare students for the changing employment scenario, Ghosh said. “Educational institutions will also have to invest in infrastructure and work with the industry to improve the employability of graduating students.” 

‘Tie-up with 30 univs to reskill talent base’

Under the National Association of Software and Service Companies initiatives to reskill the talent base, the industry body planned to tie-up with around 30 universities this year. "In fact, the first such tie-up is with Chennai based SRM University," Debjani Ghosh said. "If reskilling does not happen, companies may resort to recruiting from each other. The biggest task right now is the talent issue. We need to overcome that," Ghosh added.  

