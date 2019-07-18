Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko gets relief from Madras High Court in sedition case

Vaiko's speech during the launch of the book 'I accuse' here in 2009 was considered as seditious and a case was filed against him.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the one year jail term awarded to MDMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko in a sedition case.

Hearing the appeal filed by Vaiko, the court suspended the one year sentence handed out by the Special Court for Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly the appeal is disposed.

The court suggested to Vaiko's counsel to caution his client while making public speeches.

Vaiko's speech during the launch of the book "I accuse" here in 2009 was considered as seditious and a case was filed against him. The case was decided on July 5 sentencing him for one year jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Speaking to reporters after hearing the judgement, Vaiko said he did not deny the charges. "Today is the happiest day in my life."

He said he will continue to support Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Vaiko refuted that he had asked for lenient punishment.

"I told the judge that I had not asked for lenient punishment. I will continue to support LTTE. Even if it is a life sentence I will be happy," Vaiko then said.

