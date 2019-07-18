Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police rescue baby sold for Rs 25,000 from Karnataka

Sources said that the team would bring the baby to Kuppam police station from Bellary on Thursday, and later to Krishnagiri to be handed over to the CWC.

baby

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By S Sivaguru
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: An investigation into the alleged incident of baby selling revealed a murky tale of illicit affairs, and took the officials on a rescue mission spanning three states and two days. The 14-month-old boy was rescued from Bellary in Karnataka and was likely to be brought to the district on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when officials were tipped-off about a sale of a baby for Rs 25,000 at Maharajakadai in the district. No sooner had the word spread than the Child Welfare Committee, ChildLine, Child Protection and Krishnagiri police officials swung into action and landed in the village. However, they could not make much headway as the sellers — a 28-year-old woman and her live-in partner — had absconded.

However, the woman surfaced in the village on Wednesday and was immediately picked up. Sources said that inquiries revealed that the woman and her live-in partner were already married. The woman had two daughters and a son while the man was a father of two. They had been living together for the past two years after walking out on their respective families. 

Over a year ago, the woman gave birth to a son out of wedlock. Fearing societal stigma, the woman contacted a relative, Krishnan, who was acting a mediator to sort out her domestic dispute. When he learnt about the child, he suggested her to sell him off and return to her husband and children.

According to Child Welfare Committee Chairperson L Vincent Sundaraj, the couple was brought into contact with a fruit vendor from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh. The vendor reportedly paid Rs 25,000 for the child. Based on the input, a team was despatched to Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh to catch woman’s partner. In Kuppam, the officials found the man and fruit vendor, who told them that he had given the baby to his daughter in Bellary district of Karnataka. 

Sources said that the team would bring the baby to Kuppam police station from Bellary on Thursday, and later to Krishnagiri to be handed over to the CWC. District Child Protection Officer Saravanan told Express that the officials were awaiting the baby’s return on Thursday, following which an inquiry would be instituted.

