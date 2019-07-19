Home States Tamil Nadu

Adjust excess fee collected for future academic years, 2 med colleges told

Collection of fees contrary to the sum fixed and notified by the GO for students admitted during 2016-17 is impermissible.

Published: 19th July 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed two medical colleges in Puducherry to adjust excess fees collected above the one fixed by Justice S Rajeswaran Fee Fixation committee in March 2017 for future academic years and refund the balance amount, if any. A division bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan issued the directive while disposing of a batch of writ petitions from N Naga Harihara Sudan and 32 others, all students of Sri Venkateshwara Medical College at Ariyur and Pondi Institute of Medical Sciences at Kalapet.

The petitions prayed for a directive to the secretary and director of Puducherry Health department to instruct the colleges to implement the fee fixed by the committee by its proceedings dated March 23, 2017 as accepted by Puducherry government on May 19, 2017 and consequently direct the colleges to either refund or adjust the excess fee collected.

Collection of fees contrary to the sum fixed and notified by the GO for students admitted during 2016-17 is impermissible. Hence, the demand of the respective college to collect fees over and above the fees fixed in March 2017 as notified by order dated May 19, 2017, from the petitioners is unsustainable. It has been clearly stated that students already admitted during 2016-17 will be governed only by the fees fixed by the committee. 

Further, the subsequent fee committee has also not revised the fees fixed in March 2017 for students admitted during 2016- 17. “That being so, we are of the view that the fees collected in excess of the fees fixed on March 23, 2017, by the fee committee, as notified by GOdated May 19, 2017, is liable to be adjusted against the fees for the subsequent academic years and excess, if any, should be refunded to the petitioners. The excess fee paid by students admitted against the management quota so far should be adjusted against the fees payable by them for the succeeding academic years and if there is any surplus after adjustment, it should be refunded to them, without delay, the bench said.

