Case against eight people for marrying woman to an HIV+ man

Sources said the woman came to know about her husband’s HIV status only in April when he was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kanavilakku after his health deteriorated.

By Express News Service

THENI: A case was registered against eight members of a family for conducting the marriage of a man from Pudupatti by hiding his HIV status. The marriage took place on January 19, 2018.

Though the woman asked them to return the 11-sovereign gold jewellery and other items worth Rs 1 lakh that were given by her parents during the marriage, her in-laws did not budge. She submitted a petition with the district police.

The petition was forwarded to the women police station in Uthamapalayam. The women police conducted a preliminary inquiry and booked eight persons. No one has been arrested so far.

