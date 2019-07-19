Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Don’t wait for order copy, act on reports’ 

The Madras High Court has hinted that government officials, instead of waiting for copies of court orders, can act upon newspaper reports.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has hinted that government officials, instead of waiting for copies of court orders, can act upon newspaper reports. Taking an objection to the submission that the court orders are yet to reach the authorities concerned relating to illegal extraction of groundwater, a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium on Thursday pointed out that all newspapers had clearly published the court orders issued on July 12 and 17.

“Won’t the RDO in Tiruvallur read newspapers? Do not protect the erring officials”, the judges said when the Additional Advocate General attempted to shield the officials.  The knowledge of the issue is more important than the orders.

Nearly 200 lorries are transporting illegally extracted groundwater under the very nose of the revenue officials, the judges said.“What administration are you running? No action has been taken on complaints. Police, revenue and local administration are all mute spectators to the illegal water tapping and sand quarrying,” the bench regretted.

